Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $247,440.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $178.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

