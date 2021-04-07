Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,704. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NYSE ABC opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.80. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

