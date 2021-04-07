Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $29.69 Million Stock Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Howard Bancorp worth $29,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

