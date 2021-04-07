Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 771 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank boosted its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after acquiring an additional 218,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,547 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,878 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after acquiring an additional 146,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 66.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,982.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,194 shares of company stock worth $3,620,367. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $115.15 and a one year high of $216.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

