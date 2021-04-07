Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $507,450. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,540,000 after buying an additional 101,178 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after buying an additional 656,604 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,187,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after buying an additional 280,447 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,469,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after buying an additional 334,404 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $16,905,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.