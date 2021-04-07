Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

