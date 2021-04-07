Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE LEA opened at $181.23 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

