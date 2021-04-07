Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.57% of Equity Bancshares worth $30,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 110,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $142,575.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $401.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

