Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,289,244 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,289,244 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Allegion were worth $31,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Allegion by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Allegion by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $111.64. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $134.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

