Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,105 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in M/I Homes by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in M/I Homes by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

