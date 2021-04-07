Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,714,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.87.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

