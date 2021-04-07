Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 186,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Thor Industries by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

