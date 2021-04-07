Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

