Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,887 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

BPYU opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

