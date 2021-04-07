Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. PAE Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $843.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43 and a beta of 1.28.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $787.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PAE Incorporated will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

