Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 995,878 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in Nielsen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nielsen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

