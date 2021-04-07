Schroder Investment Management Group Has $123,000 Stock Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 327.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

USX stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $582.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,167.83 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

