1,272 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,696,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WD-40 by 2,028.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WD-40 by 33.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $316.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.36. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

