Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after buying an additional 317,110 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $102,777,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

NYSE:HOG opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

