Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 851 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $56,871,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MasTec by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MasTec by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 317,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

