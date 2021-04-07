Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.38). Centogene reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centogene.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTG. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $242.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centogene by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

