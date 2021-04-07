Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Edison International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

NYSE EIX opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

