10,706 Shares in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Systemax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Systemax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,309,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Systemax by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 67,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Systemax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $74,663.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $117,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $532,917.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,170.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of SYX stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Systemax Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $45.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

