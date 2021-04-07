Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after buying an additional 182,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 164.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after buying an additional 2,675,140 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.