The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 951 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $1,634,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $321,521.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,932 shares of company stock worth $3,301,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

