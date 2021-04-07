Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Conn’s stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $681.57 million, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter worth $151,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter worth $156,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

