Steven R. Roth Sells 15,000 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

