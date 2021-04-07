Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly Sells 17,107 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $742,272.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $61.29.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
