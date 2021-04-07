Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly Sells 17,107 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $742,272.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

