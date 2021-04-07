Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $261,000 in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

