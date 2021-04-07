iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 62,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,351,000 after acquiring an additional 127,242 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

