Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,182,000 after purchasing an additional 447,037 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after buying an additional 332,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,583,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after buying an additional 80,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

