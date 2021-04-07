ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth about $1,412,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $570.90 million, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXFD shares. Piper Sandler cut Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

