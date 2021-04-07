ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 246,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

