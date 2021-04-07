ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,022 Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $193.64 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $198.75. The firm has a market cap of $719.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.07.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

