ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 765 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $6,770,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,215. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNX stock opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $121.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

