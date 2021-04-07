ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $382,000 in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSAQ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,799,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAQ opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

