Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $21,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,471,000 after buying an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

