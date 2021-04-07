Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,094 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Maxar Technologies worth $21,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,131,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. TD Securities upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

