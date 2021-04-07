O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $85,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $514.26 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.19 and a 52 week high of $516.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.02 and its 200-day moving average is $459.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.36.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.