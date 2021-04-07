Nathan Zommer Sells 2,500 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.62, for a total transaction of $674,050.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 7,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $1,887,130.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.03 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $2,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

