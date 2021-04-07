American International Group Inc. Has $743,000 Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $6,572,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 523.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE RGR opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.04%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

