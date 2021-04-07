Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,379 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

