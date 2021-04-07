ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $398,000 Investment in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.