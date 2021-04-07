Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Commvault Systems worth $20,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

