Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.23 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Insight Enterprises worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,749,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

