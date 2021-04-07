La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $20,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

