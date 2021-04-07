American International Group Inc. Has $761,000 Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tronox by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

