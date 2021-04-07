Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 693,789 shares.The stock last traded at $27.45 and had previously closed at $27.30.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Get Certara alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.