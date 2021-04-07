American International Group Inc. Has $785,000 Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

