American International Group Inc. Takes $775,000 Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

